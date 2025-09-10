Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 14.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KC rose by 54.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.26 to $2.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.08% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) to Buy. Nomura also Upgraded KC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18.30 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2025. UBS December 06, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for KC, as published in its report on December 06, 2024. Nomura’s report from November 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6.70 for KC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CLSA also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KC is registering an average volume of 1.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a gain of 16.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.52, showing growth from the present price of $16.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.