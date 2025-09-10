Is McEwen Inc (MUX) a good investment opportunity?

While McEwen Inc has underperformed by -1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MUX rose by 74.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.29 to $6.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.91% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR on September 10, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MUX. ROTH Capital also rated MUX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2017. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 29, 2015, and assigned a price target of $1.30. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MUX, as published in its report on April 20, 2015. Stifel Nicolaus’s report from February 08, 2013 suggests a price prediction of $3.75 for MUX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of McEwen Inc (MUX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of McEwen Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MUX is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a loss of -1.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.37, showing growth from the present price of $13.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MUX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze McEwen Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.