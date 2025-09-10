Is MaxLinear Inc (MXL) a opportunity to investors?

While MaxLinear Inc has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MXL fell by -18.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.73 to $8.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.88% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Susquehanna on October 01, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MXL. Craig Hallum July 17, 2024d the rating to Buy on July 17, 2024, and set its price target from $20 to $38. Northland Capital April 04, 2024d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for MXL, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. Needham’s report from February 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for MXL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MaxLinear Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MXL has an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 2.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.85, showing growth from the present price of $16.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MaxLinear Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.