Is it possible to buy Wix.com Ltd(WIX) shares at a good price now?

While Wix.com Ltd has overperformed by 9.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WIX fell by -22.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $247.11 to $114.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.56% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) to Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on May 23, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for WIX. Wells Fargo also Upgraded WIX shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $176 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 08, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on March 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $250. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for WIX, as published in its report on February 03, 2025. Raymond James’s report from January 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $300 for WIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Wix.com Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WIX is recording an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a gain of 21.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $208.00, showing growth from the present price of $167.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wix.com Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, Wix.com Ltd (WIX) is based in the Israel. When comparing Wix.com Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.71%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.