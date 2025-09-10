Is it possible to buy Pampa Energia SA ADR(PAM) shares at a good price now?

While Pampa Energia SA ADR has overperformed by 3.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAM fell by -33.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $97.55 to $55.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.84% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2024, Citigroup Downgraded Pampa Energia SA ADR (NYSE: PAM) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on July 03, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PAM. HSBC Securities also Upgraded PAM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 21, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on September 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $56. HSBC Securities September 07, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Reduce’ for PAM, as published in its report on September 07, 2023. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Pampa Energia SA ADR (PAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.65%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pampa Energia SA ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PAM is recording an average volume of 262.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a loss of -10.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $97.17, showing growth from the present price of $58.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pampa Energia SA ADR Shares?

Pampa Energia SA ADR (PAM) is based in the Argentina and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Independent Power Producers market. When comparing Pampa Energia SA ADR shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -49.82%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.