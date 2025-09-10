Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Is iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) a good investment opportunity?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While iHeartMedia Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IHRT rose by 14.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.84 to $0.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.98% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for IHRT. JP Morgan also Downgraded IHRT shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2023. Goldman August 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IHRT, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from July 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for IHRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of iHeartMedia Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IHRT is recording an average volume of 778.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.16%, with a gain of 0.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.57, showing decline from the present price of $2.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IHRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iHeartMedia Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.