2 min.Read

Investing in Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

By Kenneth Phillips

While Schrodinger Inc has overperformed by 0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SDGR rose by 0.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.47 to $16.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.88% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on August 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SDGR. Morgan Stanley also rated SDGR shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 03, 2025. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on July 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $29. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SDGR, as published in its report on December 05, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from May 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $60 for SDGR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Schrodinger Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SDGR is recording 1.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a gain of 1.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.11, showing growth from the present price of $19.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SDGR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Schrodinger Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

