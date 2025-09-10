Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Inspire Medical Systems Inc has underperformed by -2.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSP fell by -56.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $225.00 to $73.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.79% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Truist on August 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for INSP. BofA Securities November 20, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for INSP, as published in its report on November 20, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from May 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $225 for INSP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INSP is recording 990.95K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -13.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $146.44, showing growth from the present price of $81.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inspire Medical Systems Inc Shares?

The Medical Devices market is dominated by Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) based in the USA. When comparing Inspire Medical Systems Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -137.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.