Intel Corp (INTC) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Intel Corp has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INTC rose by 21.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.55 to $17.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2025, Loop Capital started tracking Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) recommending Hold. Seaport Research Partners also rated INTC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 30, 2025. Wells Fargo Reiterated the rating as Equal Weight on April 25, 2025, but set its price target from $25 to $22. UBS resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for INTC, as published in its report on April 25, 2025. Rosenblatt’s report from April 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $14 for INTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Intel Corp (INTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Intel Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and INTC has an average volume of 102.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a gain of 0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.28, showing decline from the present price of $24.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intel Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.