How to interpret Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP)’s stock chart patterns

While Rapport Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -10.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAPP rose by 58.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.27 to $6.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 101.79% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on April 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for RAPP. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on July 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RAPP, as published in its report on July 02, 2024.

Analysis of Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP)

In order to gain a clear picture of Rapport Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 396.47K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RAPP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.16%, with a gain of 71.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.40, showing growth from the present price of $28.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapport Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.