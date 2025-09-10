Subscribe
How should investors view Herbalife Ltd (HLF)?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Herbalife Ltd has underperformed by -4.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLF rose by 41.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.83 to $5.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.60% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2025, DA Davidson Upgraded Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on August 01, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HLF. DA Davidson also rated HLF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2023. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on June 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $13. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for HLF, as published in its report on February 03, 2023. Jefferies’s report from July 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for HLF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Herbalife Ltd (HLF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.72%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Herbalife Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HLF is recording an average volume of 1.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -3.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.33, showing decline from the present price of $9.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Herbalife Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Packaged Foods sector, Herbalife Ltd (HLF) is based in the USA. When comparing Herbalife Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 932.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

