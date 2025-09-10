Subscribe
Companies
2 min.Read

How does GLE’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Currently, Global Engine Group Holding Ltd’s (GLE) stock is trading at $2.24, marking a gain of 198.55% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -58.82% below its 52-week high of $5.44 and 286.21% above its 52-week low of $0.58. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.61% below the high and +337.95% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GLE’s SMA-200 is $1.8329.

As well, it is important to consider GLE stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 8.72.GLE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.69, resulting in an 14.85 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: GLE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 90.78% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.51% of its stock and 5.48% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 3.8 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6797.0.

An overview of Global Engine Group Holding Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (GLE) traded 6,814,801 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8191 and price change of +1.6899. With the moving average of $1.5208 and a price change of +1.0101, about 2,958,792 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GLE’s 100-day average volume is 1,583,789 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7033 and a price change of +0.7701.

Hot this week

Companies

How does SPRC’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, SciSparc Ltd's (SPRC) stock is trading at $1.81,...
Market

Analyzing YGMZ’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd's...
Industry

A closer look at STSS’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Sharps Technology Inc (STSS)'s stock is trading at $9.24...
Finance

HUDI’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Huadi International Group Co Ltd (HUDI)'s stock has witnessed...
Companies

Understanding ZYBT stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd's (ZYBT) stock is trading...

Topics

Companies

How does SPRC’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, SciSparc Ltd's (SPRC) stock is trading at $1.81,...
Market

Analyzing YGMZ’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd's...
Industry

A closer look at STSS’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Sharps Technology Inc (STSS)'s stock is trading at $9.24...
Finance

HUDI’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Huadi International Group Co Ltd (HUDI)'s stock has witnessed...
Companies

Understanding ZYBT stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd's (ZYBT) stock is trading...
Market

Carters Inc (CRI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While Carters Inc has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are...
Industry

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Lionsgate Studios Corp has underperformed by -1.05%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s performance in the last year

0
While LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.67%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Coherent Corp (COHR) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach
Next article
HYPD’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

How does SPRC’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, SciSparc Ltd's (SPRC) stock is trading at $1.81,...

Analyzing YGMZ’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd's...

A closer look at STSS’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Sharps Technology Inc (STSS)'s stock is trading at $9.24...

HUDI’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Huadi International Group Co Ltd (HUDI)'s stock has witnessed...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.