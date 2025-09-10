Subscribe
Industry
How did Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) fare last session?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Prothena Corporation plc has underperformed by -1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRTA fell by -39.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.71 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.46% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) to Underperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for PRTA. Jefferies also Downgraded PRTA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 27, 2025. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PRTA, as published in its report on December 20, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from January 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $38 for PRTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -96.65%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Prothena Corporation plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.25M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PRTA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 0.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Prothena Corporation plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

