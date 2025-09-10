Subscribe
Industry
How analysts predict INLIF Ltd (INLF) will perform this quarter?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

INLIF Ltd (INLF)’s stock is trading at $0.95 at the moment marking a rise of 8.40% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -95.48% less than their 52-week high of $21.00, and 23.22% over their 52-week low of $0.77. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -27.04% below the high and +18.99% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider INLF stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.87.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 8.89. INLF’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.34, resulting in an 5.58 price to cash per share for the period.

How does INLIF Ltd (INLF) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

INLIF Ltd (NASDAQ: INLF) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in INLIF Ltd (INLF). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 367.65% of shares. A total of 1 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.45% of its stock and -0.17% of its float.

An overview of INLIF Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests INLIF Ltd (INLF) traded 314,126 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0997 and price change of -0.2600. With the moving average of $1.0961 and a price change of -0.2200, about 239,110 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, INLF’s 100-day average volume is 856,782 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1309 and a price change of -0.3000.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.