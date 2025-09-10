Subscribe
Companies
1 min.Read

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) did well last session?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

Within its last year performance, HRTX fell by -15.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.68 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on June 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HRTX. CapitalOne also rated HRTX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 23, 2024. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 13, 2024, but set its price target from $4 to $5. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HRTX, as published in its report on May 27, 2020. Needham’s report from February 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $48 for HRTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Heron Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.66M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HRTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a loss of -1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HRTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heron Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

