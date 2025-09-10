Subscribe
Have you been able to find a good deal on Sweetgreen Inc’s shares?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Sweetgreen Inc has overperformed by 5.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SG fell by -72.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.12 to $8.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.94% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) to Hold. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SG. Goldman resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for SG, as published in its report on February 27, 2025. Citigroup’s report from January 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $49 for SG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sweetgreen Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SG is recording an average volume of 5.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.56%, with a loss of -1.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sweetgreen Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

