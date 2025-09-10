Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Gevo Inc (GEVO)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Gevo Inc has underperformed by -1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEVO fell by -22.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.39 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.17% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) recommending Market Perform. A report published by UBS on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GEVO. Jefferies also rated GEVO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2.30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on February 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GEVO, as published in its report on August 24, 2021. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Gevo Inc (GEVO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 725.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Gevo Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GEVO is registering an average volume of 5.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a loss of -6.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.91, showing growth from the present price of $1.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEVO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gevo Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.