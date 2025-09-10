Subscribe
Stocks Trading
2 min.Read

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Futu Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUTU rose by 135.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $199.86 to $54.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.11% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on July 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FUTU. Citigroup also Downgraded FUTU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 19, 2024. Morgan Stanley November 18, 2024d the rating to Overweight on November 18, 2024, and set its price target from $70 to $115. JP Morgan May 28, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for FUTU, as published in its report on May 28, 2024. CLSA’s report from March 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $65 for FUTU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.35M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FUTU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.79%, with a gain of 0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $206.94, showing growth from the present price of $188.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Futu Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

The Hong Kong based company Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is one of the biggest names in Capital Markets. When comparing Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 110.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Companies

How does SPRC’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, SciSparc Ltd's (SPRC) stock is trading at $1.81,...
Market

Analyzing YGMZ’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd's...
Industry

A closer look at STSS’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
Sharps Technology Inc (STSS)'s stock is trading at $9.24...
Finance

HUDI’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Huadi International Group Co Ltd (HUDI)'s stock has witnessed...
Companies

Understanding ZYBT stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd's (ZYBT) stock is trading...

