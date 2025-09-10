Examining Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) stock is warranted

While Shoals Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -6.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHLS rose by 20.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.62 to $2.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.77% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, Roth Capital Upgraded Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) to Buy. A report published by Mizuho on July 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SHLS. Jefferies also Upgraded SHLS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2025. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for SHLS, as published in its report on February 18, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for SHLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SHLS is recording 5.60M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a loss of -1.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shoals Technologies Group Inc Shares?

The Solar market is dominated by Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) based in the USA. When comparing Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.16%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.