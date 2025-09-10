Subscribe
Examining CTRL Group Ltd (MCTR) more closely is necessary

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While CTRL Group Ltd has overperformed by 17.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCTR fell by -45.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.91 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.36% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of CTRL Group Ltd (MCTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.91%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CTRL Group Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -165.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 261.22K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MCTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 25.59%, with a gain of 56.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze CTRL Group Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

