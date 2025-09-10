Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Examining COMP’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Currently, Compass Inc’s (COMP) stock is trading at $9.31, marking a gain of 0.38% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -9.12% below its 52-week high of $10.25 and 82.65% above its 52-week low of $5.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.87% below the high and +16.60% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, COMP’s SMA-200 is $7.41.

As well, it is important to consider COMP stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.79.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 33.96. COMP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.77, resulting in an 28.16 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Compass Inc (COMP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Compass Inc (COMP): Earnings History

If we examine Compass Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.16, beating the consensus of $0.17. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -7.63% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.16 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.17. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -7.63%.

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Compass Inc (COMP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.26% of shares. A total of 399 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 78.44% of its stock and 83.67% of its float.

Apr 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund holding total of 16.84 shares that make 3.20% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 155.53 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 16.61 shares of COMP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.16%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 153.39 million.

An overview of Compass Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Compass Inc (COMP) traded 7,564,221 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.06 and price change of +1.00. With the moving average of $7.94 and a price change of +3.19, about 7,538,750 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, COMP’s 100-day average volume is 7,689,797 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.25 and a price change of +1.88.

Hot this week

Market

Carters Inc (CRI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While Carters Inc has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are...
Industry

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Lionsgate Studios Corp has underperformed by -1.05%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s performance in the last year

0
While LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.67%,...
Companies

MAX underperforms with a -2.03 decrease in share price

0
While MediaAlpha Inc has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are...
Market

Technical analysis of Chemours Company (CC) stock chart patterns

0
While Chemours Company has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are...

Topics

Market

Carters Inc (CRI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While Carters Inc has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are...
Industry

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Lionsgate Studios Corp has underperformed by -1.05%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s performance in the last year

0
While LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.67%,...
Companies

MAX underperforms with a -2.03 decrease in share price

0
While MediaAlpha Inc has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are...
Market

Technical analysis of Chemours Company (CC) stock chart patterns

0
While Chemours Company has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are...
Industry

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) stock shows negative growth on Wednesday

0
While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc has underperformed by -4.61%,...
Finance

Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) deserves deeper analysis

0
While Tuniu Corp ADR has overperformed by 3.68%, investors...
Companies

Was Annexon Inc (ANNX)’s session last reading good?

0
While Annexon Inc has overperformed by 8.02%, investors are...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Analyzing AVAV’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter
Next article
NG’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Carters Inc (CRI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While Carters Inc has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are...

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Lionsgate Studios Corp has underperformed by -1.05%, investors...

A year in review: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s performance in the last year

0
While LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.67%,...

MAX underperforms with a -2.03 decrease in share price

0
While MediaAlpha Inc has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.