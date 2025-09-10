Examining Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) more closely is necessary

While Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCO fell by -2.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.77 to $0.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.15% in the last 200 days.

On April 23, 2025, Barrington Research Downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CCO. Wells Fargo also Upgraded CCO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $2.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 20, 2023. Wells Fargo July 08, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on July 08, 2022, and set its price target from $4 to $1.50. Barrington Research November 11, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CCO, as published in its report on November 11, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.88%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CCO is recording 3.54M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a gain of 6.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.46, showing growth from the present price of $1.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.