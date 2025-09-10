Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Evaluating ILAG’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

In the current trading session, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc’s (ILAG) stock is trading at the price of $0.52, a fall of -0.13% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -58.98% less than its 52-week high of $1.28 and 54.41% better than its 52-week low of $0.34. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.76% below the high and +11.97% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ILAG’s SMA-200 is $0.5982.

It is also essential to consider ILAG stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.45 for the last year.ILAG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.75, resulting in an 8.52 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILAG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 52.48% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.66% of its stock and 3.49% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 8.62 shares that make 0.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4621.0.

An overview of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) traded 592,237 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5300 and price change of +0.0119. With the moving average of $0.5148 and a price change of +0.0067, about 345,973 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ILAG’s 100-day average volume is 1,098,589 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4747 and a price change of +0.1736.

Hot this week

Finance

Are Latham Group Inc’shares a good deal?

0
While Latham Group Inc has underperformed by -1.14%, investors...
Companies

Examining Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) more closely is necessary

0
While Bausch Health Companies Inc has underperformed by -0.83%,...
Market

Endava plc ADR’s results are impressive

0
While Endava plc ADR has underperformed by -5.34%, investors...
Industry

Did Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) perform well in the last session?

0
While Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -4.23%, investors...
Finance

Should investors be concerned about Cango Inc ADR (CANG)?

0
While Cango Inc ADR has underperformed by -4.12%, investors...

Topics

Finance

Are Latham Group Inc’shares a good deal?

0
While Latham Group Inc has underperformed by -1.14%, investors...
Companies

Examining Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) more closely is necessary

0
While Bausch Health Companies Inc has underperformed by -0.83%,...
Market

Endava plc ADR’s results are impressive

0
While Endava plc ADR has underperformed by -5.34%, investors...
Industry

Did Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) perform well in the last session?

0
While Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -4.23%, investors...
Finance

Should investors be concerned about Cango Inc ADR (CANG)?

0
While Cango Inc ADR has underperformed by -4.12%, investors...
Companies

Is Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

0
While Advantage Solutions Inc has underperformed by -3.66%, investors...
Market

Are Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) shares a good deal now?

0
While Kornit Digital Ltd has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...
Industry

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) requires closer examination

0
While Perella Weinberg Partners has overperformed by 0.37%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Is CAMP’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?
Next article
What to expect from Mmtec Inc’s (MTC) current quarter earnings?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Are Latham Group Inc’shares a good deal?

0
While Latham Group Inc has underperformed by -1.14%, investors...

Examining Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) more closely is necessary

0
While Bausch Health Companies Inc has underperformed by -0.83%,...

Endava plc ADR’s results are impressive

0
While Endava plc ADR has underperformed by -5.34%, investors...

Did Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) perform well in the last session?

0
While Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -4.23%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.