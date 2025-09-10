Do investors need to be concerned about Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)?

While Seres Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -18.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCRB rose by 12.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.67 to $6.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.89% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets Downgraded Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on October 24, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for MCRB. Oppenheimer also rated MCRB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 26, 2023. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on April 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $7. Goldman July 23, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for MCRB, as published in its report on July 23, 2021. Goldman’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for MCRB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

To gain a thorough understanding of Seres Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3758.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MCRB is recording an average volume of 139.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.08%, with a loss of -4.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing decline from the present price of $18.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MCRB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seres Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.