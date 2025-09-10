Did Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) perform well in the last session?

While Oncology Institute Inc has underperformed by -0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOI rose by 945.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.50 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.18% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2025, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) recommending Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on July 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOI. BTIG Research also rated TOI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 15, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 26, 2024, and assigned a price target of $2.50. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TOI, as published in its report on September 14, 2022. Jefferies’s report from August 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for TOI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Oncology Institute Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -535.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TOI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.63%, with a loss of -0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oncology Institute Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.