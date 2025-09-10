CVR Energy Inc (CVI) deserves closer scrutiny

While CVR Energy Inc has overperformed by 7.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVI rose by 76.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.67 to $15.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.71% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) to Underperform. A report published by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. on September 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for CVI. Mizuho also rated CVI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 17, 2024. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CVI, as published in its report on March 09, 2023. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of CVR Energy Inc (CVI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CVR Energy Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CVI is registering an average volume of 1.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a gain of 4.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing decline from the present price of $33.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CVR Energy Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 70.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.