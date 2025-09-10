CUPR’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 117.95% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.53. Its current price is -83.89% under its 52-week high of $9.50 and 150.33% more than its 52-week low of $0.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -83.79% below the high and +151.96% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account CUPR stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 820.46 for the last tewlve months.

How does Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ: CUPR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.69% of its stock and 1.69% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 1.61 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3141.0.

An overview of Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) traded 5,211,073 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7966 and price change of -7.3200. With the moving average of $5.3279 and a price change of -4.3200, about 2,501,831 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CUPR’s 100-day average volume is 1,304,265 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.2179 and a price change of -3.4150.