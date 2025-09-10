Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)’s results reveal risk

While Cogent Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COGT rose by 64.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.50 to $3.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.42% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) recommending Strong Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on March 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for COGT. Robert W. Baird February 26, 2024d the rating to Neutral on February 26, 2024, and set its price target from $14 to $8. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for COGT, as published in its report on February 08, 2024. Wedbush’s report from December 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5 for COGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

To gain a thorough understanding of Cogent Biosciences Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -107.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COGT is recording an average volume of 2.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a gain of 6.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.09, showing growth from the present price of $12.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cogent Biosciences Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.