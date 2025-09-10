Subscribe
CLF (Cleveland-Cliffs Inc) has impressive results

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLF rose by 15.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.34 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 22, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CLF. Jefferies also Downgraded CLF shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 29, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $16. Seaport Research Partners August 27, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CLF, as published in its report on August 27, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from June 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $17 for CLF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CLF is recording an average volume of 25.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.89%, with a gain of 3.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.86, showing growth from the present price of $10.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

