Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Clean Energy Fuels Corp has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLNE fell by -1.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.67 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.78% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on October 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for CLNE. Northland Capital also rated CLNE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 05, 2023. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on July 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $6. Raymond James April 05, 2023d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CLNE, as published in its report on April 05, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from February 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CLNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.10M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLNE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a loss of -4.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.68, showing growth from the present price of $2.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clean Energy Fuels Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

