CGTL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd’s (CGTL) stock is trading at $0.68, marking a gain of 18.45% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -93.55% below its 52-week high of $10.59 and 42.17% above its 52-week low of $0.48. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.33% below the high and +41.33% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider CGTL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 3.21.CGTL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.44, resulting in an 243.84 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CGTL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd (CGTL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 72.08% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.08% of its stock and 3.87% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 8.7 shares that make 0.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6370.0.

An overview of Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd (CGTL) traded 2,790,738 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6402 and price change of -0.2214. With the moving average of $0.8919 and a price change of -0.7116, about 1,507,397 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CGTL’s 100-day average volume is 2,587,692 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2471 and a price change of -4.5516.

