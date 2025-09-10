Can you still get a good price for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Shares at this point?

While Seritage Growth Properties has overperformed by 15.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRG rose by 8.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.77 to $2.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.11% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2023, Odeon started tracking Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Seritage Growth Properties’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SRG is recording an average volume of 109.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a gain of 20.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seritage Growth Properties Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.