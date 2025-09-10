Can you now get a good deal on Essa Pharma Inc’s shares?

While Essa Pharma Inc has overperformed by 1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPIX fell by -86.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.88 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2024, Piper Sandler Downgraded Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for EPIX. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on June 26, 2023, and assigned a price target of $17. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for EPIX, as published in its report on March 04, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from January 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for EPIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX)

The current dividend for EPIX investors is set at $1.69 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Essa Pharma Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 69.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EPIX is recording an average volume of 5.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a gain of 0.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Essa Pharma Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.