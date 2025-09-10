Breaking down TANH’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) stock is trading at the price of $2.27, a gain of 9.13% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -78.92% less than its 52-week high of $10.77 and 56.54% better than its 52-week low of $1.45. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.08% below the high and +26.55% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TANH’s SMA-200 is $3.36.

It is also essential to consider TANH stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.07 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 0.79. TANH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.02, resulting in an 0.09 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.32% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.41% of its stock and 4.66% of its float.

Mar 31, 2024, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund holding total of 38.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 85.0.

An overview of Tantech Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) traded 721,596 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.99 and price change of +0.39. With the moving average of $1.97 and a price change of +0.28, about 330,361 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TANH’s 100-day average volume is 271,484 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.03 and a price change of +0.35.