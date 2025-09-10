Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) shows promising results

While Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd has overperformed by 6.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZI fell by -75.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.20 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.53% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AZI has an average volume of 5.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.00%, with a loss of -14.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd Shares?

Auto & Truck Dealerships giant Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 92.79%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.