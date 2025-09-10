Subscribe
Are Tower Semiconductor Ltd’shares a good deal?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Tower Semiconductor Ltd has underperformed by -0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSEM rose by 25.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.43 to $28.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.37% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) recommending Outperform. A report published by Susquehanna on May 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Positive’ for TSEM. Susquehanna also rated TSEM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 29, 2024. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on October 25, 2023, and assigned a price target of $35. Craig Hallum August 17, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TSEM, as published in its report on August 17, 2023. Credit Suisse’s report from January 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $37.50 for TSEM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TSEM has an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a gain of 6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.00, showing growth from the present price of $64.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tower Semiconductor Ltd Shares?

Semiconductors giant Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) is based in the Israel and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Tower Semiconductor Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.91%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

