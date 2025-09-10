Are Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) shares a good deal now?

While Thryv Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THRY fell by -12.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.92 to $10.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.12% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Craig Hallum on October 02, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for THRY. Robert W. Baird also rated THRY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for THRY, as published in its report on June 28, 2021. CJS Securities’s report from June 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for THRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Outperform’ rating. CJS Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Outperform’.

Analysis of Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.08%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Thryv Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and THRY has an average volume of 494.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a gain of 4.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.75, showing growth from the present price of $13.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Thryv Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.