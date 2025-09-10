Are Quanex Building Products Corp’shares a good deal?

While Quanex Building Products Corp has underperformed by -5.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NX fell by -36.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.23 to $15.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.46% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2020, CJS Securities Upgraded Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE: NX) to Market Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on April 02, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NX. Sidoti also Upgraded NX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2020. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NX, as published in its report on March 15, 2019. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)

With NX’s current dividend of $0.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Quanex Building Products Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NX has an average volume of 464.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.26%, with a loss of -26.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.75, showing growth from the present price of $15.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanex Building Products Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.