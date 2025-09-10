Analyzing MASK’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd’s (MASK) stock is trading at the price of $0.67, a gain of 5.46% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -84.02% less than its 52-week high of $4.19 and 42.55% better than its 52-week low of $0.47. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -45.07% below the high and +42.57% above the low.

It is also essential to consider MASK stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.59 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 8.07. MASK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.99, resulting in an 107.20 price to cash per share for the period.

How does 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MASK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 88.89% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.82% of its stock and 7.34% of its float.

An overview of 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK) traded 1,117,413 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7255 and price change of -0.3299. With the moving average of $1.1593 and a price change of -1.5099, about 503,255 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MASK’s 100-day average volume is 280,247 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.2510 and a price change of -2.8499.