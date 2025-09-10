Subscribe
Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Airship AI Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AISP fell by -30.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.66 to $1.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.02% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH MKM on May 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AISP.

Analysis of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -66.46%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Airship AI Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AISP has an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a gain of 1.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AISP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Airship AI Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

