Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Abercrombie & Fitch Co has underperformed by -0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANF fell by -36.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.71 to $65.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.45% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on April 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for ANF. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated ANF shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 06, 2025. UBS January 10, 2025d the rating to Buy on January 10, 2025, and set its price target from $173 to $220. JP Morgan resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for ANF, as published in its report on December 20, 2024. Raymond James’s report from December 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $180 for ANF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 43.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ANF is recording an average volume of 2.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 3.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.62, showing growth from the present price of $95.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abercrombie & Fitch Co Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Retail sector, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) is based in the USA. When comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.51%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.