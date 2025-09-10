Subscribe
A year in review: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s performance in the last year

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Treehouse Foods Inc has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THS fell by -49.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.84 to $17.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.11% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2024, Consumer Edge Research Downgraded Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) to Equal Weight. A report published by Mizuho on June 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for THS. Truist also Downgraded THS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 20, 2024. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on October 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $48. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for THS, as published in its report on September 13, 2023. Stifel’s report from April 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $53 for THS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Treehouse Foods Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and THS is recording an average volume of 727.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -1.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.29, showing growth from the present price of $17.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Treehouse Foods Inc Shares?

Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Packaged Foods market. When comparing Treehouse Foods Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.02%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

