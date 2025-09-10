Subscribe
Companies
1 min.Read

A stock that deserves closer examination: Urban-gro Inc (UGRO)

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Urban-gro Inc has overperformed by 11.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGRO fell by -42.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.92 to $0.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.40% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Urban-gro Inc (UGRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -52.76%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Urban-gro Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -146.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UGRO is registering an average volume of 5.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 34.69%, with a gain of 34.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.30, showing growth from the present price of $0.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Urban-gro Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Companies

Is Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

0
While Advantage Solutions Inc has underperformed by -3.66%, investors...
Market

Are Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) shares a good deal now?

0
While Kornit Digital Ltd has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...
Industry

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) requires closer examination

0
While Perella Weinberg Partners has overperformed by 0.37%, investors...
Finance

CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) shows promising results

0
While CompoSecure Inc has overperformed by 1.80%, investors are...
Companies

What was AAON Inc (AAON)’s performance in the last session?

0
While AAON Inc has overperformed by 8.74%, investors are...

Topics

Companies

Is Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

0
While Advantage Solutions Inc has underperformed by -3.66%, investors...
Market

Are Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) shares a good deal now?

0
While Kornit Digital Ltd has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...
Industry

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) requires closer examination

0
While Perella Weinberg Partners has overperformed by 0.37%, investors...
Finance

CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) shows promising results

0
While CompoSecure Inc has overperformed by 1.80%, investors are...
Companies

What was AAON Inc (AAON)’s performance in the last session?

0
While AAON Inc has overperformed by 8.74%, investors are...
Market

Is Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) a good investment opportunity?

0
While Emergent Biosolutions Inc has underperformed by -3.51%, investors...
Industry

Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

0
While Firefly Aerospace Inc has underperformed by -3.97%, investors...
Finance

Is it possible to buy Cardiff Oncology Inc(CRDF) shares at a good price now?

0
While Cardiff Oncology Inc has underperformed by -4.23%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
LAES’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance
Next article
Is McEwen Inc (MUX) a good investment opportunity?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Is Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

0
While Advantage Solutions Inc has underperformed by -3.66%, investors...

Are Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) shares a good deal now?

0
While Kornit Digital Ltd has underperformed by -1.93%, investors...

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) requires closer examination

0
While Perella Weinberg Partners has overperformed by 0.37%, investors...

CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) shows promising results

0
While CompoSecure Inc has overperformed by 1.80%, investors are...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.