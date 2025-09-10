A stock that deserves closer examination: Liveperson Inc (LPSN)

While Liveperson Inc has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPSN fell by -34.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.08 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.16% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2024, Craig Hallum Downgraded Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) to Hold. A report published by ROTH MKM on February 29, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPSN. ROTH MKM also Upgraded LPSN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2023. Loop Capital July 12, 2023d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for LPSN, as published in its report on July 12, 2023. Loop Capital’s report from May 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for LPSN shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Liveperson Inc (LPSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Liveperson Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -137.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LPSN is recording 3.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a gain of 11.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liveperson Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.