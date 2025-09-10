Subscribe
A review of GSAT’s current quarter earnings predictions

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

In the current trading session, Globalstar Inc’s (GSAT) stock is trading at the price of $33.86, a fall of -8.27% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -17.63% less than its 52-week high of $41.10 and 125.71% better than its 52-week low of $15.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.75% below the high and +36.89% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GSAT’s SMA-200 is $24.49.

It is also essential to consider GSAT stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 16.45 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 58.84. GSAT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.88, resulting in an 13.91 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Globalstar Inc (GSAT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Globalstar Inc (GSAT): Earnings History

If we examine Globalstar Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, slashing the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.13, resulting in a 142.72% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of $0.13 and a surprise of 142.72%.

Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Globalstar Inc (GSAT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 60.57% of shares. A total of 218 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 23.02% of its stock and 58.38% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 1.63 shares that make 1.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 54.38 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1.24 shares of GSAT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.98%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 41.56 million.

An overview of Globalstar Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Globalstar Inc (GSAT) traded 1,045,889 shares per day, with a moving average of $29.12 and price change of +5.25. With the moving average of $27.20 and a price change of +9.81, about 837,860 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GSAT’s 100-day average volume is 707,982 shares, alongside a moving average of $23.75 and a price change of +13.90.

