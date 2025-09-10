A closer look at VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is warranted

While VivoPower International PLC has overperformed by 8.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VVPR rose by 304.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.88 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 70.21% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

In order to gain a clear picture of VivoPower International PLC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.44M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VVPR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.43%, with a gain of 11.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VVPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VivoPower International PLC Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 79.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.