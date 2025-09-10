A closer look at MIMI’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI)’s stock is trading at $10.71 at the moment marking a rise of 21.57% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -2.63% less than their 52-week high of $11.00, and 218.75% over their 52-week low of $3.36. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.27% below the high and +204.46% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider MIMI stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 637.76.MIMI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 330.66, resulting in an 461.82 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mint Inc Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 26.71% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.27% of its stock and 0.37% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 13.79 shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.17 million.

An overview of Mint Inc Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) traded 595,780 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.85 and price change of +5.94. With the moving average of $7.80 and a price change of +4.98, about 799,428 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MIMI’s 100-day average volume is 658,600 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.58 and a price change of +7.55.