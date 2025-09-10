36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR has underperformed by -15.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRKR rose by 170.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.36 to $2.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 84.86% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2019, Needham started tracking 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (KRKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 154.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KRKR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 70.57%, with a gain of 89.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.40, showing growth from the present price of $8.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.