XLO’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 7.79% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.75. Its current price is -55.89% under its 52-week high of $1.70 and 21.93% more than its 52-week low of $0.62. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.09% below the high and +15.81% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, XLO’s SMA-200 is $0.8204.

Additionally, it is important to take into account XLO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.59 for the last tewlve months.XLO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.50, resulting in an 0.32 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.02 and -0.08 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.03 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.22 and also replicates 86.36% growth rate year over year.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 45.72% of shares. A total of 35 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.42% of its stock and 46.82% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 739.56 shares that make 1.43% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.57 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 408.52 shares of XLO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.79%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.31 million.

An overview of Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) traded 756,613 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7006 and price change of +0.0617. With the moving average of $0.6971 and a price change of +0.0666, about 524,521 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, XLO’s 100-day average volume is 1,032,618 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7336 and a price change of +0.0299.