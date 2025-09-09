Will CDT Equity Inc (CDT) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, CDT Equity Inc’s (CDT) stock is trading at $0.62, marking a fall of -22.17% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.77% below its 52-week high of $274.80 and -20.46% above its 52-week low of $0.78. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -63.76% below the high and +0.36% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CDT’s SMA-200 is $34.2803.

How does CDT Equity Inc (CDT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

CDT Equity Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CDT Equity Inc (CDT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.10% of shares. A total of 20 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.67% of its stock and 0.78% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 2.89 shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1823.0.

The securities firm SCHWAB CAPITAL TRUST-Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 35.0 shares of CDT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 22.0.

An overview of CDT Equity Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CDT Equity Inc (CDT) traded 1,668,128 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4244 and price change of -1.0396. With the moving average of $1.8726 and a price change of -2.2096, about 799,723 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CDT’s 100-day average volume is 568,276 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.4837 and a price change of -12.7756.